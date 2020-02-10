IMImobile (LON:IMO) Sets New 12-Month High at $400.00

Shares of IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.26), with a volume of 39542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($5.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 360.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 329.64. The stock has a market cap of $298.96 million and a P/E ratio of -571.43.

IMImobile (LON:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions that enables companies to use mobile and digital technologies to communicate and engage with their customers. The company offers IMIbot.ai, a modular AI platform for the end-to-end delivery of automated conversational experiences across the customer lifecycle; IMIchat, a cloud application that consolidates digital, mobile, and social customer service channels to a single agent desktop; IMIcampaign, a cloud campaign management application designed for multi-channel communication; IMIconnect, an enterprise-grade communications platform; and MIsocial that enhances live programming with audience content.

