Imperial Capital Cuts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $30.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price decreased by Imperial Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

NSSC stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $416.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

