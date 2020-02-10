Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,955.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $10,450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 106,621 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,616,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,207 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.