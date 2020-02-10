Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.31

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 4105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.32. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

