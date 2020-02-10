Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.62

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 1972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

ILPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,469,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15,436.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

