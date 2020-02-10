Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €20.50 ($23.84) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.64 ($25.16).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The business’s 50 day moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

