Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.51 ($25.01).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The business has a 50 day moving average of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

