ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.