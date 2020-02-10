Insider Selling: Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) Insider Sells £1,194,667.20 in Stock

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) insider Michael James Fletcher sold 6,637,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £1,194,667.20 ($1,571,516.97).

Shares of Inspired Energy stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.26) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.13. The company has a market cap of $139.23 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50. Inspired Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 21.05 ($0.28).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

