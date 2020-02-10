Insights Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $27,973.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00048046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000612 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $567.10 or 0.05740741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00054605 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00120639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003732 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

