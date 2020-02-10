Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.97, approximately 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.54% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

