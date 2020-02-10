Intu Properties (INTU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intu Properties (LON: INTU):

2/10/2020 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/3/2020 – Intu Properties had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

1/29/2020 – Intu Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 21 ($0.28). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – Intu Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 14 ($0.18). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Intu Properties had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/20/2020 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Intu Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Intu Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Intu Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Intu Properties had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/7/2020 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/23/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – Intu Properties had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

INTU traded up GBX 3.92 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 17.32 ($0.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,606,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. Intu Properties plc has a one year low of GBX 16.80 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The firm has a market cap of $225.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.13.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

