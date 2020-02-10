Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Invesco has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ opened at $18.22 on Monday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.