iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $26.94, 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.60% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

