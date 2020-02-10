IRISnet (IRIS) One Day Volume Tops $6.24 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a total market cap of $13.71 million and $6.24 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.37 or 0.03464440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00249675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00135298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,006,177,603 coins and its circulating supply is 564,025,563 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

