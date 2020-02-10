Iron Road (ASX:IRD) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD) shares fell 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 137,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 951% from the average session volume of 13,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.06.

Iron Road Company Profile (ASX:IRD)

Iron Road Limited explores and evaluates iron ore properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Central Eyre iron project located on the Eyre Peninsula of South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Adelaide, Australia. Iron Road Limited is a subsidiary of The Sentient Group.

