Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
IRWD traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,081. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.97. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
