Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 1,013,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,424,000.

IRWD traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,081. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.97. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.