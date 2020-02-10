iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

IEMG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.30. 9,689,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,846,387. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06.

