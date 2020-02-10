iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.6% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $333.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,679,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $271.70 and a 52-week high of $336.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

