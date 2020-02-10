iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 179.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.53. 958,501 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

