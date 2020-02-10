iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,390.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,706.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.21. 545,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,579. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96.

