iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.71, approximately 744 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.