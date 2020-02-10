iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after purchasing an additional 803,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,212,000 after acquiring an additional 685,789 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after acquiring an additional 198,328 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after acquiring an additional 169,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.55. 20,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,386. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

