iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.63. 910,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,423,217. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.