iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,478,000 after buying an additional 353,386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,735,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,998,000.

IVW stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,374. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $160.94 and a twelve month high of $206.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

