iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,430 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.17. 128,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,800. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

