Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVH opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.