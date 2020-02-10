Jackson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 159,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 111,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 574,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.