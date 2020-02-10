Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $760,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in NiSource by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

