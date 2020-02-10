Jackson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $773,583.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,583.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,621 shares of company stock worth $20,833,805.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.40. 61,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

