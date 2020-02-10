Jackson Wealth Management LLC Makes New $890,000 Investment in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nice by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $173.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.09. Nice Ltd has a one year low of $111.19 and a one year high of $182.06.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.08.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

