Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,313.78.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,887.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,813.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

