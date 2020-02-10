Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Stake Raised by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

JEC traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 682,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

