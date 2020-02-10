Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $179,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BPOP opened at $56.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.17. Popular Inc has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.