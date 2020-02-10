Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $4,904,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,347,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,003 shares of company stock worth $10,295,391. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.41. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

