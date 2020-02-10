Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 34.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,208 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,828,000 after purchasing an additional 470,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,463.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,327 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 654,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,418 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 77,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,077.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Sievewright Love sold 74,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,413,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,232.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 946,892 shares of company stock worth $17,918,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

LEVI opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.