Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

ZS opened at $58.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.57 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 101,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $5,941,153.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,389.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

