Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €10.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.86 ($10.31).

ETR:AT1 opened at €8.55 ($9.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of €8.50 ($9.88). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.61.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

