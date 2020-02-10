Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.
TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded shares of Twitter from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.
TWTR opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.
In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,840 shares of company stock worth $2,759,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 243.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Twitter by 60.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 131,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.