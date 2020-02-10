Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded shares of Twitter from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

TWTR opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $910,733.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,840 shares of company stock worth $2,759,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 243.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Twitter by 60.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 131,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

