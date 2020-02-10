Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,212 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 145,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,605. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

