Jounce Therapeutics’ (JNCE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JNCE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 14,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. The company had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207. Corporate insiders own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 300.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

