JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €7.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €8.25 ($9.59) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enel has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €7.53 ($8.75).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

