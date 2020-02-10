JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

