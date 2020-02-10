Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) received a €80.00 ($93.02) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €111.14 ($129.24).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of AFX traded down €5.50 ($6.40) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €109.40 ($127.21). The stock had a trading volume of 449,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.27. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a 12-month high of €122.10 ($141.98).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.