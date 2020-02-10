Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 55.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

KE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,646. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $404.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

