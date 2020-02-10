Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 92.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $371,100,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,753 shares of company stock valued at $76,614,437. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.12. 3,856,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,477. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $190.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.19, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

