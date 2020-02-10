Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 139 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after buying an additional 135,007 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,618,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,181,000 after buying an additional 339,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.61. 120,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,615. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.