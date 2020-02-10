Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 198.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,696. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

