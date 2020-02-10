Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $60.92. 1,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,462. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01.

