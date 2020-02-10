Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 252 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,696. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21.

